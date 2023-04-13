Gentari, Lotus Cars to explore green mobility infrastructure deployment.

KUALA LUMPUR: Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd via wholly owned subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lotus Cars Malaysia to explore collaborations in green mobility infrastructure deployment.

The MoU signing, held during the launch of the Lotus Eletre here today, saw Gentari represented by its chief green mobility officer, Shah Yang Razalli, while Lotus Cars Malaysia – the sole franchise holder of Lotus vehicles in Malaysia was represented by its general manager, Tengku Ezan Ley.

Covering two years, the MoU will see Gentari partnering with LCM to explore collaborations in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at LCM’s facilities, as well as public areas, including EV charging packages for Lotus EV owners. Other potential collaborations targeted for exploration include the introduction of Zero Emission Vehicle Fleet solutions in Malaysia, renewable energy deployment at LCM’s facilities and a digital platform with LCM.

Shah Yang said, “At Gentari, we are working with like-minded partners across all segments of transportation in driving towards sustainable mobility. Today, we are partnering with Lotus Cars Malaysia to make it easier for drivers of its high-performance cars to also reduce their carbon footprint with every kilometre travelled. This is part of our purpose in solving the world’s most pressing sustainable energy needs, to change how we live today, in securing a better future.”

Meanwhile Tengku Ezan said, “This collaboration will allow us to better support our Lotus EV customers starting with the all-electric Eletre Hyper-SUV. Enhancing connectivity to Gentari’s fast-growing EV charging network will help increase convenience for our customers so they can effectively plan their trips and reduce range anxiety.”