Genting Bhd’s fourth quarter earnings soar

PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 jumped almost fivefold to RM655.16 million from RM132.10 million a year ago due to higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) and lower impairment losses.

Revenue for the quarter rose 2.63% to RM5.40 billion from RM5.26 billion a year ago.

The group declared a final dividend of 6 sen per share for FY18 and a special dividend of 7 sen per share, bringing the total dividend payout for FY18 to 21.5 sen per share.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the revenue and adjusted ebitda of Resorts World Sentosa was higher due to the performance of its attractions business, with average daily visitation of over 21,000 and an increase in average visitor spend across all offerings, while its hotels continued to outperform the industry with 85% occupancy rate.

For Resorts World Genting, revenue and ebitda during the quarter were comparable with the corresponding quarter in the preceding year.

Lower volume of business and lower hold percentage from the premium gaming segment resulted in lower revenue and ebitda from the leisure and hospitality business in the UK and Egypt.

The leisure and hospitality business in the US and Bahamas saw higher ebitda driven by higher revenue from Resorts World Casino New York City’s operations and lower operating loss from Bimini operations.

Meanwhile, the plantation division took a hit from the weaker palm products selling prices, which outweighed the increase in fresh fruit bunches (FFB) production, resulting in lower revenue and Ebitda during the quarter.

Revenue from downstream manufacturing improved marginally on the back of higher offtake from both its biodiesel and refinery operations, which more than offset the softer selling prices. However, ebitda fell as the weaker selling prices compressed profit margins.

For the power division, revenue was comparable with the corresponding quarter in the preceding year while ebitda rose due to improved efficiency of the Indonesian Banten coal-fired power plant.

The property division recorded lower revenue due to lower sales from Genting Plantations Bhd group’s properties but ebitda improved on the back of progressive completion of works and improved profit margins.

A lower adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from investments and others was recorded during the quarter, due to lower net foreign exchange losses from net foreign currency denominated financial assets.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), Genting’s net profit fell 5.5% to RM1.37 billion from RM1.44 billion a year ago while revenue rose 4.1% to RM20.85 billion from RM20.03 billion a year ago.

The lower earnings was due to higher impairment loss which arose mainly from Genting Malaysia Bhd group’s investment in notes issued by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of RM1.83 billion.

In addition, the previous year’s profit included gain of RM302.2 million from the disposal of Genting Singapore Limited group’s 50% interest in Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd and a gain on disposal of available-for-sale financial assets of RM226 million.