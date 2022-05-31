Genting Dream arrives at homeport in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: The Genting Dream, a flagship of Resorts World Cruises, has arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) on May 30 in preparations for its first commercial sailing on June 15.

It is the first resort cruise ship to homeport in Singapore and is the first of a planned fleet. It expands the Resorts brand from land experiences to the seas of the world, Resorts World Cruises said in a statement.

The Genting Dream offers 35 food and beverage facilities, comprising on inclusive and speciality restaurants, bars, as well certified halal and vegetarian dining offerings.

Vacationers can also enjoy international performances and blockbuster movies at the Zodiac theatre with an impressive 1,000 seat capacity.

Additionally, the cruise is equipped with a theme park with pools and waterslides, ziplines, a rock-climbing wall, a wide sundeck, virtual reality and arcade games, bowling alleys, dutyfree shopping, and spas.

Its accommodation options include interior staterooms, oceanview, balcony suites, as well as “The Palace” – the ship’s luxury private enclave.

Resorts World Cruises said the cruise line had completed the CruiseSafe audit by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and DNV, aligned with global health and sanitisation standards, as well as national guidelines.

Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh said Genting Dream is affiliated with over five decades of global experience in both hospitality and cruising.

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming vacationers aboard Genting Dream to experience a “Resort Cruising on High Seas” from Singapore, which is full of excitement, lifestyle choices and memorable experiences,” he added.