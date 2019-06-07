Genting gets nod for additional ADRs

PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US to register an additional eight million American Depository Receipts (ADRs) under the Sponsored Level 1 ADR programme.

Pursuant to the SEC approval, an additional 40 million shares in Genting representing 1.04% of the total issued share capital of the company (excluding treasury shares) can be traded over-the-counter market under the ADR programme (in the ratio of five Genting shares: one ADR) in the US.

The Bank of New York Mellon is the depository bank, while Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is the sole custodian of Genting shares for the ADR programme.

As at March 31, 2019, there are 11.22 million Genting shares deposited with Maybank under the ADR programme, representing 0.29% of the total issued share capital of the company (excluding treasury shares).

“The ADR programme will enable the company to gain visibility with the financial community in the US and widen Genting’s shareholder base as well as enlarge the market for Genting shares,“ Genting said.