Genting M’sia to reopen resorts in Kijal and Langkawi on June 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Genting Malaysia Bhd announced today that Resorts World Kijal located in Terengganu and Resorts World Langkawi will reopen on June 18, 2020.

Genting Malaysia’s resorts have been closed due to the movement control order (MCO) which was imposed by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on its website today, it said Resorts World Genting (RWG) and Resorts World Awana (RWA) in Pahang will, however, remained closed until further notice.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi,” the group added. -Bernama