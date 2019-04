PETALING JAYA: Genting Malaysia Bhd’s share price rose as much as 2.52% this morning on news of the company’s acquisition of the superyacht Equanimity, making it one of the top gainers on the bourse during early trade.

The stock opened higher at RM3.18 this morning from its closing price of RM3.17 yesterday, before trading at a high of RM3.25. At 11.18am, the stock was at RM3.25 with 1.55 million shares done.

Earlier, the Admiralty Court in Kuala Lumpur approved for acceptance, the offer by Genting Malaysia to purchase the Equanimity on the Sheriff’s Terms and Conditions.

Genting Malaysia will pay US$126 million for the superyacht by end of April 2019, making it the highest recovery to date for the government from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

It was reported that Genting Malaysia’s offer was the best offer received since the Equanimity was first put up for sale in October 2018. Many other offers, some over US$100 million, were received during the period.