PETALING JAYA: Genting Malaysia Bhd has announced its casino operations in the United Kingdom will be resuming next month, subject to conditions.

In a Bursa filing, the group said retail shopping outlets at Resorts World Birmingham (RWB) had reopened on June 15, while all other offers at RWB and all its UK land-based casinos remain temporarily closed.

“Nevertheless, the British authorities have indicated that land-based casinos and all other offers at RWB can reopen from July 4 subject to conditions. Preparations are currently underway for the resumption of the majority of our operations from July 4,” it said.

It also said Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskill in the United States remain temporarily shuttered, however, preparations are in place for the properties to reopen soon.

The group had previously announced the resumption of business at Resorts World Genting and Resorts World Awana from June19. Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi will also resume operations on June 18.