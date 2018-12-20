Genting: Outdoor theme park opening depends on options

PETALING JAYA: Genting Malaysia Bhd said the outdoor theme park remains a part of its growth plan, but it clarified that the opening date is dependent on the options pursued by the company.

This is in contrary to media reports that the outdoor theme park is scheduled to open early next month. It added that the management is considering various options for the outdoor theme park.

Earlier, Genting Malaysia had filed legal proceedings in the US against Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc in response to a partnership termination notice.