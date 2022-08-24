Genting Plantations’ net profit surges 114%, declares 15 sen dividend

KUALA LUMPUR: Genting Plantations Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter for financial year ended June 30, 2022 more than doubled to RM223.43 million compared with RM104.63 million in the corresponding quarter last year thanks to higher share of results in joint ventures and associates.

Its revenue rose increased 32.36% to RM1.05 billion from RM790.11 million for the corresponding quarter in the previous year, underpinned by strengthening palm product prices, which had more than compensated for the lower FFB production as well as the increased sales volume of refined palm products.

For its six month period, net profit rose 101.99% to RM340.08 million compared to RM168.36 million while revenue increased 18.81% to RM1.58 billion from RM1.33 billion.

The company has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 15 sen per share to be paid on Sept 26.

For its prospects in the second half of 2022 (H2’22), it will track the performance of its mainstay plantation segment, which is in turn dependent principally on the movements in palm products prices and the group’s FFB production.

“In the short run, the group expects palm oil prices to remain under pressure from the mounting stockpile in Indonesia as a result of its export ban. The Indonesian government has since introduced various measures to ease the swelling stockpile, which may provide some support to palm oil prices,” it said.

While FFB production was weaker in H1’22, the group anticipates an improvement in H2’22 with favourable age profile and additional harvesting area in Indonesia, barring any weather anomalies. Nevertheless, the production growth may be moderated by the on-going replanting activities in Malaysia.

For the property segment, the group will continue to offer products which cater to a broader market segment. Meanwhile, the premium outlets are expected to continue performing well in H2’22 hinging on the recovery of the tourism sector.

The AgTech (agriculture technology) segment will continue to unlock value by leveraging on new technologies to augment the development of optimised genomics-based next generation planting materials and biological solutions for plant and soil health to improve yields.

Consequential to the elevated stockpile and substantial reduction of export taxes in Indonesia, the downstream manufacturing segment is expected to face stiff competition for both its palm-based biodiesel and refined palm products over the short term.