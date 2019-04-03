Genting prices US$1b notes for funding of Resorts World Las Vegas

PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd said its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Resorts World Las Vegas LLC (RWLV) and RWLV Capital Inc (RWLV Capital) have priced their offering of US$1 billion (RM4.08 billion) aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2029.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the net proceeds from the issue of the notes will be used to fund remaining costs associated with the design, development, construction, equipping, financing and opening of the Resorts World Las Vegas casino in Clark County, Nevada. It will also be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

“It is contemplated that concurrently with the issuance of the notes, RWLV will enter into US$1.6 billion senior secured credit facilities, comprising a US$400 million term loan facility and a US$1.2 billion revolving credit facility.”

Resorts World Las Vegas is under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The notes have been offered and sold in the US only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a preliminary issue rating of “BBB+” to the notes, while Fitch Ratings Ltd has assigned an expected rating of “A-” to the notes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Barclays Bank PLC and JP Morgan Securities LLC are the joint global coordinators for the offering, and together with BNP Paribas Securities Corp, DBS Bank Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc, Fifth Third Securities Inc and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc are the joint bookrunners for the offering.

Malayan Banking Bhd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd are the joint lead managers for the offering.

The notes are expected to be listed on the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

At the noon break, Genting’s share price gained 17 sen or 2.5% to RM6.87 on 1.29 million shares done.