SINGAPORE: In line with the calibrated resumption of economic activities in Singapore amid the Covid-19 pandemic, pilot safe cruises will begin in November 2020 with enhanced safety protocols for two cruise lines home ported here, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

To allow time to review the operationalisation of enhanced safety protocols, STB said, the pilot cruises will start on Nov 6 with Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream while Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December.

This will be a valuable opportunity for cruise operators to reinvent the entire cruise experience in order to regain the confidence of passengers, STB chief executive Keith Tan said in a statement today.

To provide assurance for safe cruising, STB is developing a mandatory CruiseSafe certification programme, which sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey – from prior to boarding, to after disembarkation.

STB said the pilot cruises will be round trips with no ports of call, sailing at a reduced capacity of up to 50% and only open to Singapore residents.

The Singapore government will monitor the outcomes of the pilot sailings carefully in the coming months before deciding on the next steps for cruises, it said.

“As Asean’s lead coordinator for cruise development, Singapore remains committed to supporting and growing cruise tourism in the region. We will continue to work with cruise lines and our industry stakeholders to chart a new course for safe cruising,” said Tan.

To prepare for the eventual recovery of the cruise industry, STB has partnered with Cruise Lines International Association and Travel Weekly Asia to hold a series of training webinars for regional travel agents under the ambit of CruiseWorld Asia 2020.

According to STB, travel agents are key to the industry, accounting for about 80% of cruise packages sold in the region.

Training sessions will take place in October and focus on strengthening consumers’ confidence to cruise again by raising awareness of cruise lines’ enhanced sanitisation measures onboard and rebuilding the demand for cruise, it said. – Bernama