Genting to change Vegas resort design

PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) and Wynn Resorts Holdings have reached a settlement agreement on a dispute involving trade dress and copyright infringement claims surrounding the design of the US$4 billion (RM16.7 billion) RWLV project, with RWLV agreeing to make changes in its design.

Genting senior vice-president (public affairs & development) Michael Levoff said Genting’s RWLV project will be the launching point for the next generation of integrated resorts, and the aesthetics of the project will play an important role in its future success.

“While the company believes the design to have had differences with Wynn and Encore’s once fully realised, after further consideration and conversations with the Wynn team, we have directed our design team to make several changes that will clearly differentiate the two properties,” Levoff said in a statement.

“This mutually beneficial settlement will allow Genting to continue to develop RWLV with minimal impact to cost and the overall project timeline.”

Wynn Resorts chief communications officer Michael Weaver said Wynn Resorts’ world-renowned signature architecture and design are among the elements that have built its brand’s reputation for excellence.

“RWLV’s initial design had elements which had similarity to our resorts in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston. The new design changes offered by Genting will resolve the concerns we expressed about the similarity of the design.

“We welcome and look forward to RWLV’s opening. Their future success will benefit all of Las Vegas,” said Weaver.

Wynn Resorts Holdings, which owns the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas had filled a US$4 billion lawsuit against RWLV. RWLV is accused of copying Wynn’s building design for the casino that it is building just across the road.

The federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed on Dec 21, 2018 claimed that RWLV wants to mislead the public into believing its new 3,000-room project is affiliated with Wynn.