Genting tops CEO remuneration list

KUALA LUMPUR: The top three companies with the highest paid CEOs were Genting Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd and Sapura Energy Bhd, according to the Securities Commission’s (SC) Corporate Governance Monitor 2019.

Among the top 100 listed companies, the highest CEO remuneration was RM168 million (Genting) and the highest CEO remuneration among government-linked companies was RM33.9 million (IHH Healthcare Bhd).

The median CEO remuneration ranges from RM1 million to RM7.98 million across 13 sectors.

The top three sectors with the highest median CEO remuneration were telecommunications and media followed by financial services and utilities sector. REITs recorded the lowest median for CEO remuneration.

The consumer products and services sector had the highest number of companies on the top 10 listed companies with the highest paid CEOs. The companies were Genting, Genting Malaysia and AirAsia Bhd.

A total of 10 out of the top 20 listed companies with the highest paid CEOs were family-controlled companies.

“It is observed that listed companies which are ranked high in terms of CEO remuneration may not necessarily be ranked high in terms of return on equity and return on asset, and vice versa,” the report said.

The CG Monitor 2019, released by the SC today, looks at the remuneration of CEO of the top 100 listed companies on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, which were selected based on their market capitalisation as at Dec 31, 2018.

The total market capitalisation of these companies stood at RM1.44 trillion, representing more than 80% Malaysia’s total equity market capitalisation. The CEO’s total remuneration represents the sum of salary, bonus, benefits-in-kind and other emoluments.

While 100 listed companies were selected, data on CEO remuneration were only available for 84 listed companies; eight listed companies did not disclose their CEOs’ remuneration in their annual reports while eight listed companies disclosed the CEOs’ remuneration in bands of RM50,000.

Listed companies which are family-controlled and GLCs were also identified. Out of the 84 listed companies, 25 were family-controlled, 28 were GLCs and the remaining 31 were categorised as other listed companies.

SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said in fact, mid and small cap companies are among the trailblazers in the adoption of the corporate governance best practices, including disclosing remuneration of senior management.

For example, 20 small cap companies adopted the Step Up Practice 7.3 (disclosure of detailed senior management remuneration), compared to only three large companies, which reflected the degree of appreciation for transparency in relation to senior management remuneration even among smaller companies.

Asian Corporate Governance Association founding secretary-general Jamie Allen said one has to look at the context of the remuneration and not just the number, even though it may seemed large.

He explained that if there is a link to performance and there is a good reason why CEOs are being paid large amounts of money, coupled with the fact that the company has performed extremely well, and the CEO has made reasonable targets and benchmarks, with the pay being in line with other companies in the same industry, then the pay is considered reasonable.

“What investors or what we would be worried about is there is a large pay with no explanation of why, no clear link to performance. And if the company performance is declining, then that can be a red flag,” Allen told reporters, adding that this needs to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

He said market capitalisation is a reasonable benchmark, because if a small company is paying its CEO large amounts of money, that also can be a red flag.