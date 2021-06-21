George Kent posts RM11.34 million net profit for final two months of FY21

PETALING JAYA: George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd posted a net profit of RM11.34 million and revenue of RM34.62 million for the final two months of its financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The group had on Jan 6 changed its financial year-end from Jan 31 to March 31, making it a 14-month financial year. With this, the group’s performance in the 14 months of its financial year ended March 31 is not comparable with the 12 months of its previous financial year ended Jan 31, 2020.

The group posted a net profit of RM48.7 million for the 14 months ended March 31, 2021, while revenue for the period totalled RM310.83 million.

The board of directors have declared a third dividend of 1 sen per share for FY2021, amounting to RM5.23 million. Two dividends have been paid for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (FY21). The three dividends for FY21 amount to RM18.35 million.

George Kent chairman Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock said the group’s metering business continues to perform beyond expectations in spite of the movement restrictions implemented globally. It continues to work closely with the Public Works Department to ensure the timely delivery of its construction projects and are optimistic of its prospects.

“Our research and development team is collaborating with partners and specialists to commercialise a range of other water meters, including smart meters, to increase the product portfolio. The enlarged portfolio will accelerate the expansion of our global market footprint.

“The contract to design and build Dynacare’s glove manufacturing plant will boost our construction order book significantly. The contract also marks our entry into the glove manufacturing facility construction space. Demand for such facilities remains strong.”

The group’s investment into Dynacare through a 40% equity stake will provide an important new stream of sustainable and recurring long-term income.

“We continue to develop new opportunities in the regional railway space, leveraging on our established network with international rail specialists and expertise as a rail systems specialist in domestic railway projects,” Tan said.