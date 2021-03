PETALING JAYA: George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd posted a net profit of RM14.29 million for its fourth quarter ended Jan 31, 110% higher than the RM6.76 million achieved in the previous corresponding period, primarily due to robust water meter sales in the group’s global markets.

Its revenue jumped 6.6% to RM87.83 million from RM82.4 million.

For the 12 month period, its net profit fell 10% to RM37.41 million from RM41.58 million; while revenue decreased 17.8% to RM276.21 million from RM335.81 million.

The board of directors have declared a second dividend of 1.5 sen per share for FY2021, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders. It declared a first dividend of 1 sen per share on Sept 14, 2020 paid on Oct 22, 2020 which amounted to RM5.27 million. The two interim dividends will total RM13.12 million for the financial year ending March 31.

Commenting on the group’s performance, chairman Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock said global demand for its water meters continues to outpace production capacity.

“We continue to take measures to ensure our production personnel comply with the SOPs as the procedures are updated. We also continue to work closely with JKR to ensure the timely delivery of our construction projects.”

He said it is the group’s strategy to continue to develop its water meters. To complement its existing range of water meters by increasing the product portfolio, its R&D team is collaborating with partners and specialists to commercialise a range of other water meters, including smart meters. The enlarged portfolio will accelerate the expansion of its global market footprint.

“The group is dedicated to developing new opportunities in the regional railway space, leveraging on its expertise as rail systems specialist in domestic railway projects. Its established network with international rail specialists will assist the group in tapping into regional projects requiring international collaborations through joint ventures or strategic alliances.”