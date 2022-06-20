Get healthy scalp with Aromase at Taiwan Excellence’s jump-rope event

PETALING JAYA: Scalp care solution provider Aromase, a Taiwan Excellence brand, will showcase its innovative scalp care products that improve the condition of scalp with lasting results at the Lohas Taiwan Excellence: Jump for Love event at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur from June 24 to 27, 2022.
Aromase’s best selling product is the 5α Juniper, a scalp deep-cleansing shampoo developed by top dermatologists after an intensive research and development process. 5α Juniper is formulated with a nature steroid glycyrrhetinic acid complex which cleanses and maintains the scalp ecosystem effectively using a formula that balances sebum and oil production. It soothes and conditions scalps for hair growth and relieves itchy scalp and irritations with lasting results. 5α Juniper has seven distinctive features, including being free of SLS, soap, dimethicone, artificial colour, chemical preservatives MI, MCI and paraben, as well as a pH level of 5.5.
“Moving forward, we will focus on educating consumers on the importance of scalp care and it’s where it all begin. There are also plans to further make Aromase more accessible and available to consumers on the retail market front,” said an Aromase spokesperson.
MacroHI Co Ltd chief sustainability officer and international business director Mimi Chien said the Aromase brand was launched in Malaysia almost two years ago and recorded monthly sales growth of more than 100% in the first year. This year, it registered a year-on-year growth of 180%.
Aromase Malaysia has an eager and experienced customer service and loyalty team, always on hand to guide and provide the best scalp solution to customers based on their needs. As Malaysian customers are more environmentally conscious than ever, Aromase makes sure its products are safe for the people and the planet.
Globally, Aromase is available in more than 20 countries, including the US and the UK, across 75 large-scale hospitals, over 100 dermatology clinics, aesthetic clinics, and 3,000 major chain pharmacies, and via online retailers worldwide such as Watson’s, L’Etoile, Costco, Hands Tailung, Tomod’s, Amazon, Lazada, Rakuten and Allegro.
Aromase received bronze level Cradle to Cradle certification in 2020, which means its products are safe and responsibly made. On top of that, it has won the Gold Award for Monde Selection 2020 and was nominated for Pure Beauty Awards London 2019 and Pure Beauty Global Awards 2020.
Aromase founder Eric Chen established the brand as an act of love. His passion for improving the lives of others led him to work with dermatologists across Taiwan extensively to develop Aromase scalp-care products and create a company that prioritises health, safety, and social responsibility.
The Aromase team cares about sustainability as its everyday practice. This year, the brand is collaborating with Treedom to plant 100 trees in Africa, Nepal, and Columbia to support the circular economy and local farmers.
The Lohas Taiwan Excellence: Jump for Love is a jump-rope charity campaign in Malaysia by Taiwan Excellence to encourage Malaysians to get active and healthier while supporting a charitable cause. Following the online preliminaries from May 16 to June 8, selected participants will be invited to join the finals at Sunway Velocity Mall from June 24 – 27, 2022. With the theme Everyday Excellence, the four-day event will feature 13 award-winning products, including Aromase.