Get healthy scalp with Aromase at Taiwan Excellence’s jump-rope event

PETALING JAYA: Scalp care solution provider Aromase, a Taiwan Excellence brand, will showcase its innovative scalp care products that improve the condition of scalp with lasting results at the Lohas Taiwan Excellence: Jump for Love event at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur from June 24 to 27, 2022.

Aromase’s best selling product is the 5α Juniper, a scalp deep-cleansing shampoo developed by top dermatologists after an intensive research and development process. 5α Juniper is formulated with a nature steroid glycyrrhetinic acid complex which cleanses and maintains the scalp ecosystem effectively using a formula that balances sebum and oil production. It soothes and conditions scalps for hair growth and relieves itchy scalp and irritations with lasting results. 5α Juniper has seven distinctive features, including being free of SLS, soap, dimethicone, artificial colour, chemical preservatives MI, MCI and paraben, as well as a pH level of 5.5.

“Moving forward, we will focus on educating consumers on the importance of scalp care and it’s where it all begin. There are also plans to further make Aromase more accessible and available to consumers on the retail market front,” said an Aromase spokesperson.

MacroHI Co Ltd chief sustainability officer and international business director Mimi Chien said the Aromase brand was launched in Malaysia almost two years ago and recorded monthly sales growth of more than 100% in the first year. This year, it registered a year-on-year growth of 180%.