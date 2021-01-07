Get insights into 2021 at Invest 360 market outlook event

PETALING JAYA: Online investor relations services provider ShareInvestor and stock trading social network InvestingNote are organising one of the largest market outlook events Invest 360 in the region, which will take place from Jan 13-16, 2021.

The event will offer first-hand investment insights and interaction with industry experts, as well as live content from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and invited speakers from the region.

There will be 19 renowned speakers from across Malaysia and Singapore such as Azhar Zabidi (Bursa Malaysia), Datuk Dr Nazri Khan (Inter-Pacific Asset Management), Song Seng Wun (CIMB Private Wealth), Li Guang Sheng (Phillip Securities) and other investment KOLs sharing their expert views and insights for the market in 2021.

The market outlook event includes various programs that will be conducted in English, Chinese and Malay.

This four-day virtual event is free for the public. Visit the event homepage at https://www.invest-360summit.com for more information.