PETALING JAYA: HCK Capital Group Bhd has pledged RM200,000 worth of scholarships for individuals seeking to improve their livelihoods through upskilling in the property industry.

HCK has partnered with marketing and human capital management company Smartasset Marketing Sdn Bhd and SEGi University and Colleges to offer a series of professional certifications, collectively known as Real Estate Affirmative Learning (Real). The scholarships are aimed at nurturing and motivating the community by empowering careers in the real estate industry.

HCK said these industry-driven programmes are designed for individuals keen to start a career in the real estate business as well as for those looking to upskill in the property industry during these challenging times.

“The Real programmes, under micro-credentials, enable individuals to gain valuable industry knowledge, develop practical skills and go further in their careers in the property industry. Through these programmes, individuals can gain the latest property insights and understand the know-how of the real estate business,“ it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Real programmes are certified by SEGi University and Colleges and World Accreditation Limited.