PETALING JAYA: Gets Global Bhd today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s KPIT Technologies Ltd to establish an e-mobility centre.

The parties will endeavor to assist and support each other to strengthen, promote and develop sustainable electro mobility projects in support of green development.

Gets Global will provide the marketing of the JV company and bidding for the identified projects within the Southeast Asian region. It will make available or obtain premises for the intended e-mobility centre, including but not limited to a building and workshop in Putrajaya Precinct 14 subject to an agreeable commercial arrangement with the JV company.

It will also apply for financial support from the government; apply for grants and government-to-government project; provide local resource to support the e-mobility centre including but not limited to manpower, tools, workstations, subject to an agreeable commercial arrangement with the JV company.

KPIT will provide technology and resources for execution, implementation and carrying out of identified projects under an agreeable commercial arrangement; leverage existing tools and facilities; and provide global branding for e-mobility centre to leverage on while winning e-mobility related projects.