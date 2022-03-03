GHL Systems rolls out digital lending for merchants

PETALING JAYA: GHL Systems Bhd has rolled out digital lending services for its merchants, following approval from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), making financial services more inclusive and accessible for the untapped lending market, especially to small and medium enterprises (SME) and micro retailers.

The digital lending service by GHL is set to provide a platform that allows automated onboarding, disbursement and repayment process to facilitatemicro-financing. This means a simpler and seamless process for borrowers with minimal documentation required. This is in line with the regulator KPKT’s ongoing effort to modernise the industry and to create a more conducive, secure, controlled and efficient business environment.

GHL group CEO Sean Hesh said access to reliable credit is especially beneficial to the SME, supporting their business cash flow and helping businesses adapt to the transformed economic landscape post-pandemic.

“The digital lending initiative brings with it a quick-to-market process and is a step in the right direction for Malaysia, increasing financial inclusion and innovation.”

Further easing the financing process, the credit assessment of merchant applicants will be performed based on the readily available merchant’s historical transaction data. Collection or repayment of the financing on the other hand, will be done through merchant settlement, simplifying repayment and collection process. These are the key differentiation that sets digital lenders apart from normal lenders. Possessing a unique insight to its merchant’s payment acceptance behavior, enables GHL to devise an optimum financing plan for their merchants.

GHL Systems is part of the digital “credit community” providers under KPKT which is spearheaded by the government that aims to make micro financing more accessible throughout community, thus reducing demand for illegal and illicit lending.