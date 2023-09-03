Gibraltar BSN enables purchase of insurance policies via chatbot

PETALING JAYA: Gibraltar BSN Life Bhd has unveiled the latest enhancement to its intelligent chatbot – GINA (Gibraltar INtelligent Assistant), becoming the first insurer in Malaysia that allows customers to purchase protection solutions through such technology.

Gibraltar BSN CEO Lee Kok Wah said, “User experience is key and with the newly enhanced GINA, not only can she suggest protection solutions based on enquiries, customers can now immediately purchase a direct product through the chatbot. Like most new innovations that disrupt established industries, the advantages of chatbots are far-reaching. With near limitless capacity and accessibility, GINA goes well beyond just adding automation to our customer service. GINA is an efficient way to upscale our customer experience and support.”

Customers can now chat with GINA to purchase Gibraltar BSN’s four simple and affordable direct insurance plans; i-Care, a term life insurance plan from RM9.75 per month, i-Med, a medical card plan from RM41.85 per month, i-Protect, a critical illness coverage plan from RM7.60 per month, and i-FlexCover, a subscription-based insurance product from only RM3.90 per month.

Being no stranger of firsts in the Malaysian life insurance industry, Gibraltar BSN was the first life insurer to send out e-Policies via WhatsApp while GINA was also the first chatbot to be able to converse in both English and Bahasa Malaysia. Continuing its evolution, the life insurer also recently introduced a new avatar to better connect with customers.

Lee said, “According to research, 45.8% of customers would rather contact a business through messaging than email. The newly enhanced GINA is line with our aim to make insurance more accessible and convenient to a wider group of Malaysians. As we continue our mission to Protect Dreams, GINA will play a pivotal role in transitioning towards cognitive intelligent customer service.”

Chatbot technology is no stranger to most sectors in Malaysia. The global AI chatbot market size is only expected to grow bigger with research citing an estimated compounded annual rate of growth of more than 26.2% by 2026.