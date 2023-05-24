Global Component Asia to promote Pecca aircraft seat covers in region

KUALA LUMPUR: Global Component Asia Sdn Bhd and Pecca Aviation Services Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Exhibition 2023 to promote Pecca Aviation’s aircraft seat cover products in Malaysia and the wider region.

Global Component Asia and Pecca Aviation will engage in joint marketing efforts to promote Pecca’s aircraft seat covers for both civil and enforcement/defence markets in aircraft cabin upgrade. Global Component Asia, with its extensive experience in the maintenance, repairing, and overhaul industry, will leverage its network and resources to increase Pecca Aviation’s market penetration in the region.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Pecca Aviation to promote their high-quality aircraft seat cover products,” Global Component Asia chairman Datuk Nonee Ashirin Mohd Radzi said.

Meanwhile, Pecca Group executive director Teoh Zi Yi said “We are excited to partner with Global Component Asia, a prominent player in the regional aviation industry.”

He added the deal highlights its competitive advantage in the aviation market, as the only European Union Aviation Safety Agency-certified Production Organisation Approval C2 Certificate holder in Malaysia to date.