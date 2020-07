PETALING JAYA: Global semiconductor sales in May 2020 rose 5.8% year on year (yoy) to US$35 billion (RM141.34 billion) from US$33 billion from US$33 billion reported in May 2019, according to figures by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS).

On a monthly basis, the period saw a 1.5% increase from April this year.

Based on the latest figures by the organisation, it had projected a 3.3% and a 6.2% increase in annual global sales for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“Global semiconductor market in May remained largely resistant to the widespread economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is still significant uncertainty for the months ahead,” Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) president and CEO John Neuffer said in a report.

He noted that the latest industry forecast projects modest annual growth for 2020, followed by more substantial sales increases in 2021.

The association reported that sales increased on a month-on-month basis in China (5.8%), Japan (2.8%), and the Americas (1.9%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (1.7%) and Europe (6.5%).

Year on year, sales increased in the Americas (25.5%) , China (4.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.5%), and Japan (1.5%t), but recorded a decline of 12.9% in Europe.

In addition, SIA has endorsed the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ global semiconductor sales forecast of US$426 billion this year, marking a 3.3% growth from US$412.3 billion in 2019.

On a regional basis, WSTS projected a y-o-y increase of 12.8% and 2.6% in the Americas and Asia Pacific, respectively. Meanwhile, it projected a sales decline of 4.1% for Europe and a 4.4% decrease in Japan. In 2021, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 6.2%.