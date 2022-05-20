Global stocks slide as investors seek safety

NEW YORK: Global equities fell further yesterday, unable to sustain a late rally on Wall Street, as investors dumped stocks on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc.

Wall Street stocks finished with more losses as efforts to rebound from the prior session’s rout floundered amid worries over slowing growth. A day after major indices dove more than 3%, markets were choppier, occasionally rising into positive territory a few times.

But investors remained anxious following earnings reports released earlier in the week by major retailers that saw earnings pressured by higher costs.

“It’s one thing when strategists talk about it, but it’s another thing, when you actually hear from companies that they were having difficulties with higher prices, without being able to pass along” higher prices to consumers, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist of LPL Financial, who noted that markets are still not convinced inflation has peaked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.8%, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3%.

Among individual companies, Cisco Systems sank almost 14% after it projected weaker-than-expected sales and profit for the upcoming quarter.

Earlier yesterday, leading European and Asian stock indices closed in the red.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.8%, Frankfurt’s DAX slipped 0.9% and Paris’ CAC 40 shed 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 2.54% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 ended down1.89%. Shanghai’s composite index, however, gained 0.36%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.65% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.37%.

On the foreign exchange market, the US dollar fell across the board, pulling back further from a two-decade high, as most other major currencies drew buyers.

The dollar index fell 0.896%, with the euro up 1.11% to US$1.0582. The yen strengthened 0.35% to 127.79 per dollar.

The Swiss franc gained after Swiss National Bank president Thomas Jordan signalled on Wednesday the SNB was ready to act if inflation pressures continued. – AFP, Reuters