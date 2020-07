PETALING JAYA: Glomac Bhd has appointed Datuk Bazlan Osman as independent non-executive director, effective July 24.

Bazlan, 56, currently sits on the board of Citibank Bhd, Fima Corporation Bhd and Universiti Utara Malaysia.

Prior to his appointment at Glomac, he was the executive director of Telekom Malaysia Bhd from April 2008 until February 2019 and the group CFO from May 2005 until his promotion to the position of deputy group CEO in April 2017.