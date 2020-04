PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia’s glove manufacturer counters came up on top today on the back of unprecedented global demand brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ascent of glove manufacturers was led by Top Glove Corp Bhd which ended the day at RM6.67, a 17 sen or 2.62% increase from its previous close of RM6.50. It hit its all-time high of RM6.83 in intraday trading. Year to date, the counter has gained 41.9%.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd closed at RM5.25 up by 5 sen or 0.96%, Supermax Corp Bhd ended the day at RM1.71, up 2 sen or 1.18%.

Meanwhile, Hartalega ended lower at RM7.42, down 5 sen or 0.67%, after hitting an intraday high of RM7.59 – a record high share price. Year to date, Hartalega shares have gained 35.4%.

The rise in glove makers’ share prices also boosted Bursa’s healthcare index, which rose 20.65 points to close at 1,349 .01.

In a recent note, Kenanga Research wrote that the average historical and one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio for the Malaysian rubber glove sector stood at 36.5 times and 31.4 times respectively.

Glove stocks have been boosted as global demand for gloves and other forms of personal protection equipment (PPE) has soared, following an exponential increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported not only domestically, but also in the US, South Korea and Italy.

In a recent report, UOB Kay Hian Research said based on a survey of 1,600 US hospitals, released by healthcare consulting company Premier, demand for PPE has surged to between 3.3-17.0x higher than the typical burn rate for PPE equipment such as N95 masks (17.0x), face shields (8.6x), isolation gowns (5.0x) and surgical masks (3.3x).

While it did not specify gloves, the Covid-19 outbreak has inadvertently resulted in a demand surge for gloves as well.

It noted that average selling prices have also surged by 3-5% since March as demand has far outstripped supply.

“Despite China already containing the outbreak domestically, glove producers are still receiving twice the amount of the usual orders. Supply is constrained as reflected by elevated utilisation rates (~95%) and lengthening delivery lead time to 120 days from the usual 30-60 days,” it said.

Currently, Malaysia’s glove industry supplies an estimated 67% of global demand, or as much as 345 billion units annually.

In regard to the overwhelming demand, Bloomberg had previously reported that Malaysia’s producers are not able to meet the current need.

In the report, Top Glove stated that it is seeing orders for as many as 2.6 billion gloves a week, double its full capacity.

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association has said it expects Malaysia’s 2020 industry volume to grow by 13-18%, a surge from the average 10-year growth rate of 8-10%.