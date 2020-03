PETALING JAYA: Glove stocks on Bursa Malaysia rallied today after the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

At the noon break, Top Glove Corp Bhd was the top gainer, rising 39 sen to RM6.67.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd and Supermax Corp Bhd also gained 27 sen, 16 sen and 9 sen to RM5.39, RM6.64 and RM1.82, respectively.

However, the KLCI tumbled 20.06 points or 1.39% to 1,423.77 points on concerns over the Covid-19 impact on the economy.

Globally, there are 118,000 confirmed cases with more than 4,000 deaths reported.