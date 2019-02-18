Gokhan Ogut promoted to Maxis CEO

PETALING JAYA: Maxis Bhd has appointed its COO Gokhan Ogut as its new CEO effective May 1.

Ogut, who will be reporting to the chairman and the board, will take over from Robert Nason, who is currently the interim CEO. Nason’s contract as the interim CEO expires on April 30.

Ogut, who was appointed as COO of Maxis on Sept 1, 2018, was previously the CEO of Vodafone Turkey and has wide management experience in the telecommunications and fast moving consumer goods industries.

Prior to Vodafone, he was in senior marketing as well as general management roles with a number of companies including Danone and Procter & Gamble, holding positions with domestic and global responsibilities in Turkey, the US and France.

Meanwhile, Nason will remain on the board as a non independent non executive director and will be appointed as chairman of the business and IT transformation committee as well as a member of the audit committee.