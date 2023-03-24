Gold rises following FED hikes rates

CHICAGO: Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signalled one more rate increase this year.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose US$46.30, or 2.37 per cent, to close at US41,995.90 per ounce.

Gold futures settled at the highest finish level since March 10, 2022.

Though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on market expectations of a rate cut this year, the market is focusing on the Fed's less hawkish adjustment to the statement, which suggests the central bank may soon end the hiking cycle.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a hearing before a Senate subcommittee Wednesday that US regulators aren’t looking to provide “blanket” deposit insurance to stabilise the US banking system without working with lawmakers, and that the heads of the recently failed American lender should be held accountable.

“I have not considered or discussed anything having to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits,“ Yellen said.

Economic data released on Thursday are mixed. The US Commerce Department reported that US new home sales rose 1.1 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units in February, the highest level since August.

The US Labour Department reported that US initial jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 191,000 in the week ending March 18.

Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents, or 2.06 per cent, to close at US$23.256 per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose US$5.90, or 0.60 per cent, to close at US$992.90 per ounce.

