Gold rises on weaker US dollar

CHICAGO: Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened, reported Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for June delivery rose US$31.10, or 1.56 per cent, to close at US$2,023.30 per ounce.

Concerns surrounding the banking sector also supported gold.

Traders are waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates due out on Wednesday.

Economic data released Tuesday further supported gold. The US Labour Department reported that US employers posted 9.6 million vacancies in March, down from nearly 10 million in February and the lowest since April 2021.

The US Commerce Department reported that US factory orders grew 0.9 per cent in March after slumping by a revised 1.1 per cent in February. Economists had expected factory orders to climb by 0.8 per cent.

Silver for July delivery rose 38.90 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to close at US$25.619 per ounce. Platinum for July delivery rose US$13.60, or 1.28 per cent, to close at US$1,078.30 per ounce.-Bernama