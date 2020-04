PETALING JAYA: Golden Pharos Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Permint Plywood Sdn Bhd will operate its factory premise at 50% capacity during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Permint Plywood yesterday received approval from the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry through the Malaysian Timber Industry Board for it to continue its operations during the MCO period.

This is subject to a list of conditions, including reducing the number of its workers to a minimum level or at least 50% of the current or registered number, for production during the MCO period.

It must also establish a work from home system for employees not involved in critical manufacturing activities.

“Permint Plywood is required to meet the demand and needs for products or services wholly for the export market,“ it said in a stock exchange filing today.