GoodMorning Global makes inroads into overseas halal market

PETALING JAYA: GoodMorning Global Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s largest nutritional multigrain company has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with leading food distributor DagangAsia Network.

Leveraging DagangAsia’s halal online marketplace, the partnership will see GoodMorning Global bringing its multigrain health beverages and plant-based products to an international halal network, namely in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Middle East.

GoodMorning Global and DagangAsia Network will be expanding into overseas markets, specialising in the marketing and distribution of plant-based complete nutrition powder beverages for families and children of all ages. The strategic partnership will poise both Malaysian brands to be consumer goods market leaders in the halal industry, which is forecast to be the largest emerging market within the next five years at a valuation of RM420 million.

The MoC was signed by GoodMorning Global Sdn Bhd group executive chairman and founder, Datuk Dr Lim Sin Boon; group CEO cum CFO Dr Charles Cheng Fang Chin; as well as DagangAsia Network Holding’s CEO Sam Hwang and COO Tony Er.

DagangAsia, as one of the largest B2B halal e-marketplaces, will also be providing GoodMorning Global with a special space on its online platform to share its products with consumers.

The Ministry of Health of Oman has granted approval for the multigrain brand to distribute its halal food products to the Middle East country, giving GoodMorning Global a first step of support in entering the halal market in the United Arab Emirates. With this approval, the group has high hopes of increasing its annual revenue to twice its current value.