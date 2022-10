Google parent Alphabet's quarterly profit falls short at US$14b

SAN FRANCISCO: Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday (Oct 25) reported quarterly earnings that fell short of market expectations as belts tightened in the digital ad market that drives its revenue.

Alphabet said it made a profit of US$14 billion (RM66.28 billion) in the third quarter on ad revenue that grew just 6% to US$69 billion when compared with the same period of last year.

Aside from one period at the start of the Covid pandemic, that would mark the weakest revenue growth at Alphabet for any quarter since 2014.

“When Google stumbles, it’s a bad omen for digital advertising at large,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell. “This disappointing quarter for Google signifies hard times ahead if market conditions continue to deteriorate.”

Alphabet shares slipped 6.3% to US$97.90 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings report.

Google’s foundation in advertising on its heavily used search engine does give it an advantage, however, over other ad-reliant tech firms such as Meta, Snap and Twitter, the analyst added.

“We’re sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities,” Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said in an earnings release. “We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and being responsive to the economic environment.”

Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said the financial results in the quarter showed “healthy fundamental growth in Search and momentum in Cloud” computing revenue, but suffered from foreign exchange rates given the strong US dollar.

“We’re working to realign resources to fuel our highest growth priorities,” Porat said.

Big tech firms are grappling with multiple challenges, from inflation to the war in Ukraine, and results in general for the quarter have been muted.

Alphabet, with more than 174,000 employees worldwide, has recruited throughout the pandemic, but announced a slowdown in hiring as ad revenue growth cooled this year.

Many other tech companies have decided to lay off staff, including Netflix and Twitter, or slow the pace of hiring, such as Microsoft and Snap.

Worsening the financial situation for Alphabet is the fact that Google tends not to aggressively promote advertising on its platform with tactics such as trying to convince businesses that more advertising is a smart move during tough economic times, said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

“They don’t like the idea of making their money off advertising, so they don’t treat the market very well,” Enderle contended. “Now, you are seeing the adverse impact of not taking your revenue source seriously.”

The earnings report also showed that ad revenue at YouTube was slightly lower than it was in the same quarter a year earlier, despite a hot trend of people watching video on-demand on the internet.

Alphabet noticed a “pullback in spending” by advertisers at YouTube in the quarter, chief business officer Philipp Schindler said during an earnings call.

“They have a ton of competition in video, and TikTok is probably hitting YouTube pretty hard,” Enderle said. – AFP