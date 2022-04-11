GoTo surges on debut, sets mood for buoyant Indonesia tech sector

JAKARTA: GoTo soared as much as 23% in its market debut on April 11 after Indonesia’s largest tech company raised US$1.1 billion (RM4,65 billion) in a keenly watched initial public offering (IPO), fuelling expectations of more offerings from the sector in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The (IPO is the world’s fifth-largest this year, Refinitiv data showed, and came despite IPOs being pulled due to the Russia-Ukraine war and rising interest rates.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk was formed by last year’s merger of ride-hailing-to-payments company Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia, with its businesses straddling millions of small and mid-sized firms across the archipelago.

“There was no perfect timing for this IPO, but our focus was on Indonesia, with a local investor audience,“ GoTo’s CEO Andre Soelistyo, a former private equity banker who steered Gojek’s push into consumer services, told reporters.

The strong listing will boost tech giants backing GoTo, including SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 1 and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, who have been battered by the global market rout since late 2021.

It also affirms the attractiveness of Indonesia’s US$70 billion digital market, where record venture funding is creating a wave of startups.

“GoTo’s IPO is a watershed moment for Indonesia,“ said Joel Shen, head of Asia technology at global law firm Withers.

GoTo’s shares rose to as much as 416 rupiah (12.2 sen) minutes after trading began, compared with the 338 rupiah IPO price. Sold only to investors in Indonesia, unlike most other domestic offerings, the shares later traded at 400 rupiah. - Reuters