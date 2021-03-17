Government will address tax weaknesses: Finance Ministry deputy sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian government is looking to address the gap in public sector revenue, according to the finance ministry’s deputy secretary-general (policy) Zakiah Jaafar (pix).

However, the government is waiting for the economy to recover from the Covid-19-induced downturn before implementing such measures, she said.

“We are currently embarking on a study to review our tax incentives packages in view to further consolidate them and making them more targeted and strategic in nature,” she said during the World Bank’s panel discussion, ‘A Reform Agenda for Malaysia’s Development Beyond the Pandemic’ on Tuesday in conjunction with the launch of the high-income transition report.

As a medium-term strategy, Zakiah said, the government seeks to improve its tax framework, reduce leakages and broadens its revenue base while reducing its dependency on commodities.

“One of the initiatives will include tapping into the informal sector, curtailing under the reporting and declaring policies, reducing tax leakage and enhancing tax administration through more effective data management and integration with relevant agencies.”

The World Bank report underlined that the country’s fiscal policy is much less redistributive than those in high-income Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and other comparators, which tends to have much larger and more progressive tax and transfer systems that reduce income inequality by redistributing income from richer households to poorer households.

In most OECD countries, tax and transfer policies reduce the Gini coefficient of income inequality by 13 to 25 percentage points, which stands in stark contrast to the 2 percentage point reduction observed in Malaysia.

The report emphasised that it needs to raise more revenue and spend it more effectively to bring its social safety net up to the standards of its aspirational peers.

Zakiah said reinstatement of the Goods and Services Tax could be part of the government’s bigger exercise in an effort to widen its revenue base.

She revealed that the authorities were about to embark on major fiscal reform to strengthen public sector revenue before the pandemic and the ensuing crisis broke out.

“During the crisis, extra fiscal space was created by establishing the Covid-19 Fund and the temporary measures for government financing act, which allows for larger expenditure through borrowings in a limited period,” said the deputy secretary-general.

Furthermore, she said that the government additional flexibility to borrow in the event further support is needed for the economy in case of lack of revenue.

“However, going forward, we recognise that fiscal space used in the pandemic will need to be rebuilt.”

Zakiah pointed out the government is guided by its medium-term fiscal plan and several reforms initiatives, including the establishment of a medium-term revenue strategy and the formulation of the fiscal responsibility act.