Govt aid in M’sia amid pandemic tilted towards bigger firms: World Bank

KUALA LUMPUR: Government support during the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia was predisposed towards larger companies and less likely to go to more vulnerable firms, according to the World Bank report titled “Crisis and Recovery: Learning from Covid-19’s Economic Impacts and Policy Responses in East Asia”.

The report stated that access to government assistance for micro and small firms was consistently lower than that of medium-size and large firms, and these gaps widened over time.

“Access by microenterprises was 25 percentage points less than that of large firms, and access by small firms was 10 percentage points lower,” it said.

More vulnerable sectors – as proxied by the average drop in monthly revenue – also had lower than average access to support.

Within sectors, firms with lower revenue losses were more likely to have received some government support – this result may be driven partly by the set of instruments used.

“Tax deferral, for example, favoured larger firms and was not correlated with revenue loss. Other instruments may allow for more targeted selection. For example, although wage subsidies are more likely to go to large firms, they are also more likely to be provided to firms with larger drops in sales,” it said.

The report mentioned that direct targeting of support is difficult, but the choice of policy instruments can lead to the self-selection of firms or behaviours with desirable characteristics.

Therefore, it suggested that when choosing an instrument, policy makers should prioritise instruments that can help more productive firms self-select behaviours, such as taking out loans, or incentivise investments that will contribute to increased productivity in the future, such as technology adoption and innovation.

“Investment incentives for firms need to be complemented by advisory support/ technical assistance to ensure that firms have adequate capacity to implement the investment.

The data on access to digital support shows that most of the vulnerable sectors during this pandemic, such as tourism and transportation, have the lowest level of support for digitalisation which it said “an unsurprising finding given the lower skill levels in these sectors”.

“There is also a need to realign policy support toward the current needs of firms, by providing advisory services for small firms to adopt more advanced technologies for production processes and supply chain management, for example,” it said.

World Bank senior economist Ririn Purnamasari said assistance for households in Malaysia comprises only a tiny share of gross domestic product (GDP) when compared with other countries,

“This is something that can be improved,” she told reporters after the report dissemination and panel discussion today.

According to the International Monetary Fund, by June 2021, direct spending and forgone revenue on key fiscal measures announced or taken in response to the pandemic stood at just below 10% of GDP.

The share was higher than all but four countries in the East Asia region – Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Mongolia – for which data is available. Among countries with similar levels of policy restrictiveness, however, Malaysia’s level of spending is slightly below average (Hale and Colleagues, 2021), the World Bank report stated.