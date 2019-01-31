Govt announces perks for house purchases during Home Ownership Campaign

PETALING JAYA: The government has announced several new incentives for the housing market in a bid to address the issue of unsold homes, including at least 10% discount for properties bought during the Home Ownership Campaign.

The campaign runs from January till June 2019.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today that the stamp duty on transfer of ownership title or memorandum of transfer (MOT) for homes priced RM1 million and below will be waived, while those priced above RM1 million to RM2.5 million are subject to 3%.

He also said that the stamp duty on loan agreement will be waived for the purchase of homes priced above RM300,000 to RM2.5 million.

These new incentives are only applicable for purchases from the primary market during the nationwide Home Ownership Campaign.

In addition, the Housing and Local Government Ministry announced several additional perks such as allowing developers to offer free legal fees and additional items such as furniture.

National Housing Department director-general N. Jayaseelan said it is also allowing flexibility in terms of payment such as staggerred payments, to make it easier for purchasers.

The additional perks announced by the ministry are available for one year.