Govt finalising details of National Entrepreneurship Policy

PETALING JAYA: The government is finalising details of the National Entrepreneurship Policy which will be submitted to the National Entrepreneur Strategic Development Council (NESDC), said Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (pix).

“We’re now at the end of our findings and yesterday we had a townhall gathering of stakeholders and interested parties. We’re finalising the policy for entrepreneur development for the country. That will be submitted to NESDC to be confirmed as a national policy and we’ll find a proper direction of entrepreneur development,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd and TriSuccess Global Sdn Bhd here today.

The National Entrepreneurship Policy is expected to be launched by the Prime Minister in July. Mohd Hatta declined to reveal what areas the policy will hinge on, saying only that “all important areas” will be covered.

He said NESDC comprises 20 members including the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry; Economic Affairs Ministry; Finance Ministry; Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry; and Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

The Entrepreneur Development Ministry is the secretariat to NESDC, which is chaired by the Prime Minister.

“The idea (of NESDC) is to coordinate entrepreneur development efforts to discuss policy matters. Entrepreneur development is not just under our ministry at the moment. Almost all the ministries have their own programme for entrepreneur development. All of these have to be coordinated so that there will not be any overlaps, such as in the area of financing for entrepreneurs,” he explained.