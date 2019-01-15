Govt imposes 5% sales tax on bottled water

PETALING JAYA: The government has imposed sales tax of 5% on bottled drinking water effective Jan 1, 2019, taking the beverage industry by surprise.

According to the Sales Tax (Rates of Tax) (Amendment) (No. 3) Order 2018, amendment of first schedule, the sales tax covers natural or artificial mineral water and aerated water not containing sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured, as well as ice and snow.

Up to May 31, 2018, under the Barisan Nasional regime, the goods & services tax on bottled water was at 6%. When the Pakatan Harapan government implemented the sales and service tax (SST) on Sept 1, 2018, such water was exempted.

A source with a beverage company said the industry found out about the sales tax just early this month and was taken by surprise.

“We didn’t know it (water) will be taxed as initially the rate was zero when SST was announced,” the source told SunBiz.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Spritzer Bhd group financial controller Sow Yeng Chong said the group is aware of the new ruling, although it has not received written notification from the government.

“Yes. Our mineral water and drinking water is now subject to sales tax. Prior to Jan 1, 2019, there was no sales tax imposed on our mineral water and drinking water. The sales tax rate is 5%,” he explained.

However, Sow said the impact on the group’s business and margin may not be significant, adding that most beverage products are also subject to sales tax.

With the new ruling, he said, the all-in price will be higher as it is required by law to include the 5% sales tax in its invoice.

“We do not know the final retail price of bottled water. We sell to our distributors and we are required by law to charge the 5% sales tax on mineral water and drinking water effective Jan 1, 2019,” said Sow.

Declining to disclose its pricing strategy and price revision, he said “technically, we do not increase our selling price”, as the 5% sales tax will be paid to the government and is not its revenue.

“There is no change in strategy as the impact is not very significant to the group. We will continue to build on our trusted brands and grow our business,” said Sow.

Spritzer is principally involved in the manufacturing, marketing and selling of a full range of bottled water products. With annual turnover above RM300 million, the group is the largest and most integrated bottled water producer in Malaysia with an estimated market share of about 40%.

Its core brands are Spritzer, Spritzer Sparkling, Spritzer Tinge, Spritzer POP, Spritzer BonRica, Cactus, Desa and Summer which are also the leading brands in their respective market segments in the Malaysian bottled water industry.

According to its 2017 annual report, the group’s annual production capacity is about 650 million litres of bottled water. Its operations are primarily in Malaysia and its export sales currently make up of less than 10% of the group’s revenue.

Commenting on the sales tax, Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia president S. Piarapakaran said the people have to look at bottled water as treated water and a product “If you think it’s not fair to the consumers, there’s always pipe water, an alternative,” he said.