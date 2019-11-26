Govt maintaining full year GDP forecast despite weaker Q3

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not be revising downwards its gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate despite the weaker performance recorded in the third quarter this year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said here today.

“We are confident that the economy will perform well in the fourth quarter, as it usually does, so we will not be revising down our projection. Wait and see for the fourth quarter result,“ he told a press conference after launching the SC Sustainable and Responsible Investment Roadmap.

For the third quarter, Malaysia’s economic growth slowed to 4.4% from 4.9% in the second quarter, due to a lower growth in key sectors and a decline in construction and mining activities.