Govt needs strategy based on responsible privatisation: Ideas

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs a new model based on the principles of responsible privatisation and it should be a component of the government’s strategy to address the national debt, according to the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas).

It said privatisation and the reform of government-linked companies (GLCs) offers a new opportunity to create a vibrant, innovative and entrepreneurial commercial sector that can help Malaysia rise to the challenges of the next phase of economic development in the high-income world of the fourth industrial revolution.

According to the policy brief titled “Responsible Privatisation: A New Malaysian Model of the role of government in the economy” by Professor Dr Geoffrey Williams, previous attempts at privatisation have raised significant concerns, including the transfer of assets to connected individuals and vested interest groups; privatisation of profits and socialisation costs; and the concern that the social and development aim of GLCs are lost to market-driven private interests.

“To address these concerns, Malaysia needs a new model based on the principles of Responsible Privatisation. Under Responsible Privatisation, the government can dismantle the channels of patronage that have emerged by placing large numbers of GLC subsidiaries into the private sector within new business models including social enterprises, mutual ownership schemes and employer buyouts. This has the potential to increase wider capital ownership and improve entrepreneurial development by transferring existing entities into the hands of community-based business people,“ he said.

In the paper, Williams considers the history of privatisation in Malaysia and how the government should reflect on these lessons to develop a new model of privatisation that stimulates the private sector, reduces government debt and delivers social benefits.

The paper follows announcements by the government to ”monetise” government assets and reduce the role of government in the economy. But the government has yet to provide clarity on what reforms are envisaged and concerns have been raised over whether the government will take the necessary action to reform the complex structure of GLCs that has developed.