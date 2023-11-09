Govt seeks mutifacet approaches to foster sustainable manufacturing: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is exploring multifaceted approaches to foster the country’s sustainable manufacturing, with focus on transparent, traceable and transferable technology solutions, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“Sustainable manufacturing is the creation of products through cost- and resource-efficient manufacturing processes that minimise negative environmental impacts while also conserving energy. Sustainable manufacturing also enhances employee, community and product safety.

“Combining this concept with smart manufacturing, through NIMP 2030, we are seeking transparent, traceable and transferable technology solutions to drive optimisation as well as resource-efficiency,” he said in his address at CIMB’s The Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit.

Reiterating, he called for “those with the right capacity” for support to ensure supply chain security and resiliency, without which there will be no sustainable manufacturing.

“Two, we also need your support on rapid adoption of technology and digitisation in smart manufacturing to achieve our sustainable manufacturing goals. Three, catalytic, smart public-private partnerships are key to execution and in moving the ESG needle in sustainable manufacturing,” he added.