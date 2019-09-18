Govt should allocate support incentives for SMEs in Budget 2020, say industry experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Automation revolution industry experts have opined that the government should allocate support incentives for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as a conducive environment for them to thrive.

International Smart Manufacturing 4.0 Conference (ISMC 2019) Patron, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said, there are two phases for this, namely involving the government and inclusion of the private sector.

“In the first phase, the government’s role is to create a conducive ecosystem, for SMEs to easily undertake their business, whereby (SMEs) can also easily transform or transition into the latest technology,“ he told reporters here today.

Additionally, Abdul Rahman who is also Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd chairman said the second phase would then only involve the private sector in obtaining loans, a change of operations (model) or a reduction in foreign workers, among others.

“Hopefully, in the upcoming Budget 2020, the government will allocate some money towards creating a conducive ecosystem as countries in the region are already spending billions of dollars towards this.

“We cannot just ask the SMEs to transform from (industry revolution) 1.0, 2.0 to 4.0, (that’s impossible) because they’re small,“ he added.

He said once the ecosystem created is conducive, the private sector will definitely know what to do, and it is best to leave matters to it.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Robotics and Automation Society (MyRAS) chairman, Prof Ishkandar Baharin also backed the call for more incentives in support of SMEs.

He said with the support, SMEs may also experience a reduction in operating costs, figure out ways to increase productivity and be globally competitive.

“All these (better environment for SMEs) needs collaboration, not only funding, but also from a policy point of view and down to implementation, as well as for all members to see what is happening,“ he said.

At the moment, Ishkandar said it was important to not have too much of a gap between policy makers and SMEs and hopes the upcoming Budget 2020 can facilitate this.

Both Abdul Rahman and Ishkandar were met at the launch of the “ISMC 2019: Industry 4.0 Successful Implementation”.

The three-day event, starting today, is jointly organised by Lean Smart Industry Solutions PLT and MyRAS.

It covers various topics in bridging the gap within the International Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0, including what the government has prepared for the industry, its current capacity and capability, what’s missing to achieve the full implementation of Industry 4.0 and the solutions towards filling the gap. - Bernama