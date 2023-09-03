Govt to address courier industry’s woes: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil has reassured industry players of the government’s commitment to address operating costs and uncompetitive behaviour in the courier industry.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will, on March 15, unveil initiatives aimed at creating a more level playing field and fostering healthy competition among industry players.

“The industry players have informed the ministry that their primary concerns are operational costs and uncompetitive behavior. We acknowledge these challenges and will be announcing initiatives to assist them on the 15th,” he told a media conference during Pos Malaysia Bhd’s Sustainability Roadmap launch ceremony yesterday.

The MCMC has previously launched the National Courier Accelerator Plan to improve quality of service and coverage for the e-commerce industry and aims to double the number of parcels per person to 30 by 2025.

It is a five-year roadmap created by the National Postal and Courier Industry Lab to improve service quality for the people.

During the ceremony, Fahmi emphasised the importance of sustainability and is urging the courier and logistics industry players to follow in the footsteps of Pos Malaysia by committing to a net zero target by 2050.

“Sustainable development has become an essential element of postal operations due to its environmental concerns. The post and parcel sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through the operation of delivery vehicles and energy used in sorting and processing facilities,” said Fahmi.

As a country, he added, Malaysia is fully committed to being a vital part of the global transition to a low-carbon and eventually carbon-neutral society, aiming to achieve this goal by 2050.

As a signatory of the Paris Agreement and under the 12th Malaysia Plan, he said, Malaysia has increased its key mitigation ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 45% against gross domestic products by 2030.

“Hence, it is encouraging to see that Pos Malaysia is cementing its commitment with its Sustainability Roadmap to achieve its decarbonising targets. Taking sustainability seriously is the right way to make our lives better and I’m glad that Pos Malaysia has taken the lead in protecting and nurturing the planet,” he added.