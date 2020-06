KUALA LUMPUR: The government will borrow up to RM35 billion locally to finance its RM295 billion initiatives to spur the economy, namely for the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA).

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said out of the initiatives, a total of RM45 billion would be directly injected by the government, of which RM35 billion would be raised from local borrowings.

He also said Malaysia would not issue any foreign currency bond to finance the fiscal injection given its strong liquidity position.

"Although we can, technically, as our limit is RM35 billion and our current exposure in terms of foreign borrowings is around RM13 billion. We (are) still left with 15 per cent capacity to borrow.

"Given the liquidity to date, for ringgit especially, we see (there is) no reason why we should tap into the foreign bond currency," he told a press conference after making a working visit to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) headquarters here, today. - Bernama