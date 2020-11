KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia has garnered more than RM130 million in sales to help local businesses stay afloat through the support of Shop Malaysia Online (SMO) and ePENJANA initiatives.

In a statement today, it said more than two million deliveries were made during the duration of the initiatives between July and September this year, and more than 2,500 new merchant partners were onboard through the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) e-Commerce campaign.

Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said the aim is to help Malaysians in need in providing accessibility to daily essentials to customers or opportunities to sustain its merchant partners.

“As we enter this new frontier, we are committed to continuing our efforts to support these local businesses which are the backbone of the nation’s economy,“ he said.

In addition, Grab’s (loves) Local Heroes initiative has benefitted 500 merchant partners from RM2.5 million worth of free advertising space on its platform.

“Participating merchants saw up to 43 per cent increase in sales in less than two weeks since the launch of the initiative and Grab saw an average increase of 24 per cent in orders during the campaign,“ it said.

Meanwhile, for Grab’s ePenjana efforts, more than 93 per cent of the money disbursed to its users was used by the end of the campaign, with Johor Bahru, Penang and Kota Kinabalu being the top three cities outside the Klang Valley in terms of credit redemption.

“More than 80 per cent of them spent the money at GrabPay merchants and over 40 per cent of users who were not familiar with GrabPay prior to the launch of ePENJANA have remained active on the platform since claiming the RM50 through Grab,“ it said. -Bernama