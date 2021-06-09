Grab says US$40 billion SPAC merger to be delayed until fourth quarter

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s Grab, which is going public through a merger worth US$40 billion (RM165 billion) with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp, said yesterday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter.

The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July.

Grab said it was in the process of finalising its financial audit for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements.

It is also was working with the SEC to obtain pre-clearance of certain accounting policies and related financial disclosures.

As a result, Grab’s financial information for those periods remain subject to further review and revision, it said in a statement.

Grab also said its consolidated gross merchandise value during the first quarter of 2021 was US$3.6 billion, an increase of 5.2% over same period a year ago.

In April, Reuters reported that as part of Grab’s agreement with the SPAC backed by Altimeter Capital, investors such as Temasek Holdings, BlackRock, Fidelity International, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Malaysia’s Permodalan Nasional Bhd will participate in a US$4 billion private investment in public equity offering. Funds managed by Altimeter Capital will lead the investment with US$750 million.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters also reported that Grab was considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing the Nasdaq listing via the SPAC merger.

Listing on Singapore Exchange would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its customers, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares. – Reuters