Grand welcome for Temu @ City of Elmina business owners, tenants

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd today officially inaugurated the highly anticipated ‘Temu @ City of Elmina’ (Temu), the first lifestyle-centric commercial centre in the City of Elmina, Shah Alam, with a grand welcome ceremony for over 100 owners and tenants.

Temu marked its new beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a symbolic lion dance performance and curated luncheon.

The event was officiated by Sime Darby Property chief operating officer (township development) Appollo Leong, accompanied by City of Elmina’s senior management team and representatives of Temu’s anchor tenants.

With its contemporary architectural design featuring brick veneer and vent block elements, the practical design layout of Temu makes the commercial centre ideal for any set up including restaurants, department stores, grocers, banks, educational centres, bazaars, cafes, fitness

centres and more. Boasting an integrated landscape design to boost communal gatherings and activities, the commercial centre comprises 70 units of two- and three-storey shop offices offering built-ups from 3,074 sq ft to 7,753 sq ft.

Temu has apportioned 3,120 sq m of its development area as green communal spaces. It has with over 690 carpark bays, bicycle parking facilities and disabled-friendly ramp access.

Temu received multiple enquiries from various parties upon its completion, signalling the great value of the commercial centre and keen interest from businesses looking to expand their footprint. Temu has to date confirmed several key tenants including The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Pizza Hut, FamilyMart, Miami Chicken, Klinik RH Medic, R Pharmacy and WLH Grocer, which will be operating a hypermarket chain on a one-acre parcel.

The new development provides an unmatched level of support to businesses looking to tap into a growing and affluent market catchment with existing residents within and surrounding the township.

Leong said for the residents of City of Elmina, living nearby Temu provides greater ease of daily life, and for entrepreneurs, setting up businesses at locations such as City of Elmina is a smart investment move.

The township is easily accessed via the newly opened Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway, the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, the New Klang Valley Expressway and the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway.