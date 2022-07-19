Grant Thornton suggests seven steps to handle inflation threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Grant Thornton, one of the world’s leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms, have identified seven actions that businesses should be taking to deal with the threat of inflation or at least consider taking.

In a statement today, their experts suggested that businesses should identify and mitigate the risks of inflation for their business; take action to limit external cost increases; outsource more activities to lower costs and ameliorate labour shortages, and improve the understanding of the true cost to serve clients.

They also recommend businesses to change their pricing strategy so it is more in line with cost increases; take action to improve capital structure, and take steps to improve internal efficiency/costs and/or reduce waste.

Grant Thornton Malaysia PLT country managing partner Datuk N. K. Jasani said these steps should greatly help businesses get through the current difficult inflationary period and make them more resilient to any economic slowdowns, which is a real risk in the aftermath of inflation.

“This isn’t a list of everything companies must do but it is the essential starter actions with maximum impact.

“What is concerning is the fairly low proportion of companies that are taking the actions needed around inflation. Companies need to be pulling all these levers now,” he said.

New research from Grant Thornton reveals that inflation is a key concern for businesses globally and in Malaysia.

The research coincides with the release of Grant Thornton’s “Essential action plan for managing in inflationary times” and highlights that around three-quarters of businesses globally and in Malaysia have not taken the appropriate actions.

The research shows that key input costs of businesses in Malaysia are up nearly a fifth (19 per cent on average) led by raw materials (up 22 per cent), equipment (up 20 per cent) and energy (up 19 per cent).

Bank/interest costs, meanwhile, have surged 19 per cent and tax bills have risen by 17 per cent.

Jasani said to cope with inflation, businesses are applying different pricing strategies and the research shows that 82 per cent of Malaysian businesses have been increasing prices in response to inflation.

He noted that 37 per cent of businesses have increased prices in line with inflation, while 33 per cent have increased prices above inflation.

However, only 12 per cent of businesses have increased prices below their costs.

-- Bernama