Graphjet is 3rd M’sian unicorn to be listed on Nasdaq

KUALA LUMPUR: Graphene producer Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd will become the third Malaysian unicorn to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Energem Corp.

The targeted listing date is October 2022 with a pro forma enterprise value of US$1.49 billion (RM6.6 billion) upon listing. The de-SPAC transaction will provide US$115 million to Graphjet to be used for business expansion. Graphjet plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Kuantan, Pahang, of which it said will improve its gross profit margin to 60%.

Graphjet has developed a patented technology that transforms palm kernel shell, a waste from palm kernel production, into graphene materials. The technology will lower the average selling price for graphene to between US$20 and US$25 per gram from US$300 to US$400 per gram which will disrupt the advanced materials industry, given its potential in high-technology industries.

Graphjet chairman Lim Hooi Beng said the ample source of raw materials (palm kernel) in Malaysia is an advantage in terms of logistics and sourcing.

“The applications of graphene in renewable energy segments and our production using renewable sources put us as one of the leaders in the push towards net zero emissions in carbon globally,“ Lim said at the signing ceremony today/yesterday, which was graced by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Sri Dr Adham Baba.

At the same event, Graphjet marked its foray into the export market with an exclusive distributorship agreement with Toyoda Trike Inc, Japan's developer and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) and electric bicycles related to the founders of Toyota Motor Corp. The agreement is expected to contribute around US$30 million of revenue per year for Graphjet.

“As the EV industry’s key raw materials, the prospects of graphite and graphene are enormous. The first phase of our expansion is to focus on Japan’s collaboration, and we are looking forward to expanding into the US and European countries where demand for graphene is on the rise,“ Lim said.

The first two Malaysian unicorns listed on Nasdaq are Genting-backed biotech firm Celularity and superapp Grab.